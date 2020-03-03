Russia accuses BBC World News of violating broadcasting requirements -regulator

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications regulator said on Tuesday documents have been submitted to court which accuse the BBC World News channel of violating broadcasting requirements within Russia.

In monitoring the channel, the regulator, Roskomnadzor, said it detected violations of an order concerning the protection of children from information that is harmful to their health and development.

Roskomnadzor said the court session was scheduled for March 12. (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)