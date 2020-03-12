Cyclical Consumer Goods
Russian court fines BBC World News $200 for broadcast violations - Interfax

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined BBC World News and one of its senior journalists on Thursday for failing to correctly label content unsuitable for children and failing to submit content to a state archive, the Interfax news agency reported.

BBC World News and Yekaterina Yakushenko, its editor-in-chief in Russia, were fined a total of 16,000 roubles ($212.70) for the two offences, the reports said. ($1 = 75.2225 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

