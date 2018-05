MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian mobile operator Megafon said on Thursday its board had recommended no 2017 dividend be paid out.

Last year, the company’s board of directors recommended paying a dividend of 32.25 roubles ($0.5217) per share for the 2016 financial year. ($1 = 61.8148 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth)