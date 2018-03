MINSK, March 29 (Reuters) - Gazprombank considers its holding in Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon a short-term investment, Alexander Sobol, deputy chairman of Gazprombank’s management board, said on Thursday.

Gazprombank bought a 19 percent stake in Megafon for around $1 billion from Nordic telecom operator Telia last October. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Adrian Croft)