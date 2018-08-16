Russia's Megafon says earnings rise 11.5 pct in second qtr

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Megafon, Russia’s second biggest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday its net profit rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, helped by a one-off gain and a switch to new reporting standards.

Net profit rose to 6.2 billion roubles ($91.50 million) in April-June, the company said in a statement, as it recorded a gain of 651 million roubles related to the merger of its retail business Euroset with Svyaznoy.

Core earnings, or OIBDA, rose 5.4 percent to 32.3 billion roubles, including a positive effect of 478 million roubles from the transition to new accounting standards.

Its OIBDA margin, an indicator of core efficiency, was 39.4 percent compared to 39.3 percent a year earlier. Adjusted for the changes in reporting standards, the margin slid to 38.8 percent due to higher staff costs, Megafon said.

The company said its sales rose 5.1 percent to 81.9 billion roubles, driven by continuing growth in service revenue, and confirmed its 2018 forecast for its service revenue to be flat or slightly higher than in 2017.

Megafon, controlled by the USM Group of Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, said last month it planned to delist from London and offered to buy out minority shareholders for $1.3 billion. ($1 = 67.2590 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Adrian Croft)