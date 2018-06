June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Megafon said Thursday its first-quarter net profit from its telecom segment rose 57 percent to 6.04 billion roubles ($94.9 million), year-on-year.

The company, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, also said that first-quarter revenue excluding Mail.ru was at 76.5 billion roubles and first-quarter negative free cash flow was 153 million roubles. ($1 = 63.6793 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Kevin O’Flynn; editing by Larry King )