Russia examines tax levels for metals producers

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Russian government is looking at the balance between profits made by its metals producers and the taxes they pay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Russian metals producers could face a demand to pay 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in additional tax, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in an interview with Russia’s RBC TV earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)