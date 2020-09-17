Russian firms unable to convince finmin to change extraction tax hike plans -sources

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian metals and fertiliser companies were unable to convince the finance ministry to change its plans to raise an extraction tax after meeting with the minister Anton Siluanov on Thursday, three sources with knowledge of the outcome told Reuters.

Russia is considering raising taxes affecting some mining companies, tobacco sales and the oil industry, officials said on Wednesday, in Moscow’s latest attempt to plug holes in its budget.

