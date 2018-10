MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency said on Monday it had been informed about the recall of 144,856 Mitsubishi cars sold between December 2012 and September 2016.

The cars were recalled because of a possible reduction in the effectiveness of the parking brake, the agency said. The recall concerned Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV, Outlander and ASX models, it said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Adrian Croft)