Moscow Exchange says it will ensure trading continues next week after Putin announces holiday

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it will ensure that trading continues next week after President Vladimir Putin said all workers, apart from those in essential industries such as healthcare and food production, would have a week-long holiday.
Trading on the exchange will operate on a lighter level due to the coronavirus outbreak, but full details on how will be published later this week, the Moscow Exchange said.
