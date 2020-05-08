UPDATE 1-Moscow Exchange resumes stock market trading after software glitch

(Updates to include resumption of trading)

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange on Friday suspended trading on the stock market for 42 minutes because of a software error and gave market makers 15 minutes to withdraw previously placed orders before trading resumed, the bourse said in a statement.

Trading of derivatives, currency and commodity markets was unaffected by the error, which caused stock market trading to be suspended at 12:08 (0908 GMT) in Moscow.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the exchange said, which returned to normal operation at 12:50.