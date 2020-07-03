Funds News
July 3, 2020 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow Exchange to start U.S. blue chip trading on Aug 17

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange will launch trading of the 20 most liquid shares from the U.S. S&P 500 index on Aug. 17, the bourse’s spokesman said on Friday.

The Moscow Exchange said last month it would offer access to U.S. shares in a breakthrough for its long-awaited project, which was slowed by Western sanctions.

Russia’s largest bourse will add more names from the S&P 500 later this year, planning to trade the stocks in Russian roubles. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
