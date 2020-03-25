Moscow Exchange to trade next week despite coronavirus measures

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it would continue trading from March 30 to April 3 even though President Vladimir Putin declared that next week would be a non-working week for many Russians because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Putin announced the non-working week in a televised speech on Wednesday in which he also said he would postpone a nationwide vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair)