Financials
March 25, 2020 / 3:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow Exchange to trade next week despite coronavirus measures

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it would continue trading from March 30 to April 3 even though President Vladimir Putin declared that next week would be a non-working week for many Russians because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Putin announced the non-working week in a televised speech on Wednesday in which he also said he would postpone a nationwide vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below