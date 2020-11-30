Kremlin rebuffs Moldovan idea to replace its troops in breakaway region

FILE PHOTO: Maia Sandu, winner of the second round of a presidential election, attends a news conference in Chisinau, Moldova November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday rebuffed an idea backed by Moldova’s incoming president to replace Russian troops stationed in the breakaway region of Transdniestria, saying such a move would be seriously destabilising.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported earlier that Moldovan president-elect Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, said she supported the idea of replacing Russian peacekeepers in Trandniestria with OSCE civilian monitors.