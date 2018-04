MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Wednesday its board has recommended a dividend payout of 23.4 roubles per share for 2017.

The total dividend payout could reach 46.762 billion roubles ($727 million) if the recommendation is approved at a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for June 28, the company said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)