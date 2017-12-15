FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 3:23 PM / in an hour

Russia's MTS in talks to buy event ticketing firm for up to $60 mln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS is in talks to buy event ticketing company Ticketland for around 3 billion roubles to 3.5 billion roubles ($51 million-$60 million), two sources told Reuters.

One source, close to MTS’s parent company Sistema, said MTS was in talks with Ticketland shareholders about the acquisition for more than 3 billion roubles.

The source said on Friday that MTS planned to proceed with the deal notwithstanding that Sistema was entangled in a multi-billion-dollar legal dispute with oil company Rosneft .

$1 = 58.7425 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
