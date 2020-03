Russia's M.video plans to hike 2020 capital expenditure

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video plans capital expenditure (capex) of about 10 billion to 11 billion roubles ($127 million-$140 million) in 2020, the company said on Tuesday, up from 9.3 billion roubles it spent in 2019.

The company previously said it had decided to postpone discussions regarding its dividend policy due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.