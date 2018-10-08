FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia protests to Dutch envoy over expulsion of alleged spies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said it had handed a note on Monday to the Netherlands’ ambassador protesting over the detention and expulsion of Russian citizens, calling the incident a provocation.

The Dutch authorities said last week they had disrupted a Russian hacking mission when they caught four men in April with spying equipment at a hotel next to the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Richard Balmforth)

