Russia says scrambles fighter jets over Dutch frigate in Black Sea - Ifx

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to prevent a Dutch frigate from entering Russian waters in the Black Sea, Interfax news agency reported.

The military said the warplanes flew at a safe distance from the vessel.

The Netherlands’ defence minister said earlier on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

