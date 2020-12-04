Russia proposes denouncing tax agreement with Netherlands -draft document

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Friday proposed denouncing a tax agreement with the Netherlands designed to avoid double taxation, according to a draft document on the Russian government website.

In March, President Vladimir Putin suggested a tax be levied on interest and dividend payments leaving Russia, to combat capital outflows as the country battles low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement on Friday, Russia’s finance ministry said it has proposed increasing the tax on dividends and interest for Russia-focused companies registered in Netherlands to 15%, but that the talks had failed.

Russia agreed deals earlier this year with Cyprus and Malta. A number of large Russian companies are registered in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)