UPDATE 1-Russia proposes changing tax deal with Netherlands; could raise dividend tax to 15%

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it had proposed to the Netherlands that the two countries revise their bilateral tax agreement and raise taxes on dividends to 15%.

With Russia’s economy bruised by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin in March proposed a 15% tax on all interest and dividend payments leaving Russia, to combat capital outflows, starting on Jan. 1, 2021.

At the time, he warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with foreign partners who did not accept its suggestions.

Several Russian companies are registered in the Netherlands, including internet giant Yandex and the X5 retail group . Yandex declined to comment and X5 did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request.

Tax analysts at KPMG said the Dutch finance ministry had received the letter from Russia on Tuesday, pointing out that Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg had all received similar letters.

The Dutch finance ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, the finance ministry said it would scrap an agreement with Cyprus aimed at avoiding double taxation after it said talks aimed at altering the system in line with Putin’s request had failed.