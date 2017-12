MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd will recall 24,171 Nissan cars, including 13,945 Qashqai models and 10,226 Note cars, sold in Russia, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect Nissan Qashqai cars produced between Sept. 28, 2015, and July 19, 2016, and Nissan Note models produced between Aug. 30, 2005, and Jan. 22, 2007. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)