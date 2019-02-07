Russia's NLMK says 2019 capex to be around $1 billion in 2019 - CEO

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK expects capital expenditure to be between $1 billion and $1.1 billion in 2019, the company’s chief executive Grigory Fedorishin said on Thursday in a conference call.

The company’s management will recommend a dividend payout of 100 percent of free cash flow, he said.

NLMK expects strong first quarter sales at its U.S. division will offset a price drop there, Fedorishin said. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)