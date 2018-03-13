Russia's NLMK senior VP Fedorishin appointed new CEO

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK’s shareholders have elected Grigory Fedorishin, formerly senior vice president, as the company’s new chief executive officer, NLMK said in a statement.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary general meeting held on Monday. Fedorishin will be in office until June 8, when he will be up for re-election by a meeting of shareholders.

NLMK, one of Russia’s biggest steelmakers, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, announced in January that its president since 2012, Oleg Bagrin, was stepping down. NLMK said Bagrin had initiated the move.

Fedorishin was NLMK’s vice president for finance from 2013-2017 and was its strategy and business development director from 2011-2013. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)