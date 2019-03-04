Russia's NLMK revises dividend policy in new 2022 strategy

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Monday it had revised its dividend policy as part of a new strategy until 2022, which would also see the company target an increase in steel sales to 18 million tonnes a year.

The revised dividend policy will see NLMK pay 100 percent of free cash flow in dividends if its net debt is equal to or below one times earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the company said.

It will pay 50 percent of free cash flow in dividends if net debt is above one times EBITDA, it said.

NLMK also announced a fourth quarter dividend of 5.80 roubles ($0.0881) per share. ($1 = 65.8350 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)