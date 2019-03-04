UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK plans earnings boost, new dividend policy

(Updates to add context, details, quotes)

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK revised its dividend policy on Monday and announced a new five-year plan to increase core earnings by $1.25 billion annually.

The company, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said its 2022 strategy also aims to increase steel sales to 18 million tonnes a year.

The strategy will focus on operational efficiency initiatives, NLMK said, with investment growing to an average of around $0.9 billion per year between 2019 and 2023 from $0.7 billion in 2018. Capital expenditure could fall to $0.6 billion per year after 2023, it added.

To fund its activities, NLMK is considering turning to the bond market to issue either a dollar- or a rouble-denominated bond.

“We look simultaneously at two instruments and the one that is cheaper we are going to use in our financing activities,” Chief Financial Officer Shamil Kurmashov said.

Globally, the steelmaker sees annual demand growth at around 1 percent over the course of the next five years and at 2 to 3 percent annually in Russia.

NLMK also announced a revised dividend policy and said it would pay 100 percent of free cash flow in dividends if its net debt is equal to or below one times earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the company said.

It will pay 50 percent of free cash flow in dividends if net debt is above one times EBITDA, it said.

NLMK also announced a fourth quarter dividend of 5.80 roubles ($0.0882) per share.

In February, NLMK said revenue rose 20 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year, with sales hitting an all-time high. ($1 = 65.7690 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Kirsten Donovan)