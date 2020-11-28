Russia's Nord Stream 2 says it plans to resume laying pipeline this year - RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday that it planned to resume laying the Moscow-backed gas pipeline to Europe, the RIA news agency reported.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Work was halted last December when pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations after U.S. sanctions targeted companies providing vessels to lay the pipes. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)