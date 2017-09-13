FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OMV head says Nord Stream-2 financing hampered by U.S. sanctions -Interfax
#Company News
September 13, 2017 / 2:02 PM / a month ago

OMV head says Nord Stream-2 financing hampered by U.S. sanctions -Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Financing of large Russian projects, such as gas pipeline Nord Stream-2, “became almost impossible” after the United States introduced new sanctions against Russia, the chief executive of Austrian energy company OMV, Rainer Seele, said on Wednesday.

He was also quoted as saying by Interfax news agency that the partners on Nord Stream-2 should first of all rely on their own capital to finance the project.

OMV is a financial partner in the project. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

