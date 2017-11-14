FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU forces Russia to abort Nord Stream-2 by trying to regulate it - Ifax cites PM
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU forces Russia to abort Nord Stream-2 by trying to regulate it - Ifax cites PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the European Union’s attempts to regulate Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project “looks like” an attempt to force Russia to abandon it, Interfax news agency reported.

The European Commission has been proposing to extend EU internal energy market rules to cover offshore gas pipelines in its latest attempt to regulate Russia’s planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.