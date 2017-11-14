EU forces Russia to abort Nord Stream-2 by trying to regulate it - Ifax cites PM

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the European Union’s attempts to regulate Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project “looks like” an attempt to force Russia to abandon it, Interfax news agency reported.

The European Commission has been proposing to extend EU internal energy market rules to cover offshore gas pipelines in its latest attempt to regulate Russia’s planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)