FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia says EU red tape on Nord Stream-2 could be attempt to sabotage it - Ifax
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Russia says EU red tape on Nord Stream-2 could be attempt to sabotage it - Ifax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes headline, adds detail)

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the European Union’s attempts to regulate the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project “looks like” an attempt to force Russia to abandon it, Interfax news agency reported.

“Our approach to the implementation of this project has not changed so far: this is not a political tool, this is a regular commercial project, aimed at safeguarding Europe’s energy security,” Medvedev added, according to Interfax.

The European Commission has proposed extending EU internal energy market rules to cover offshore gas pipelines, in its latest attempt to regulate the Nord Stream-2 project.

Russia plans to build Nord Stream-2 on the bed of the Baltic Sea by doubling the capacity of the existing pipeline from 55 billion cubic metres per year.

The project has faced stiff resistance from some in the European Union, especially from ex-communist states such as Poland. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.