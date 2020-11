MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gazprom filed an appeal in a court in Poland on Wednesday to challenge a hefty fine imposed on it for its part in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Russian gas producer said.

Poland last month fined Gazprom more than 29 billion zlotys ($7.6 billion) for building the pipeline without Warsaw’s approval. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)