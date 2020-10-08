Russia says Poland's Nord Stream 2 fine is a move to please U.S.: Ifx

FILE PHOTO: The landfall facility of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 is pictured in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that the decision by Poland to impose a hefty fine against Gazprom GAZP.MM for its part in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was taken to please Washington, Interfax news agency reported.

The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, also said that the $7.6 billion fine undermines European energy security, according to the media outlet.

On Wednesday, Poland fined Russian gas giant Gazprom more than 29 billion zlotys ($7.6 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without Warsaw’s approval.