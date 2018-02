MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin is following the situation around Norilsk Nickel’s shareholders but does not plan to intervene, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

A power struggle over Nornickel resurfaced earlier this month when billionaire Vladimir Potanin offered to buy Roman Abramovich’s stake in the mining group, and a third businessman, Oleg Deripaska, tried to block the deal. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)