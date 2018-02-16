FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 12:26 PM / in a day

Lawyer for Potanin: financing in place for potential Nornickel shares deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A lawyer for a firm controlled by Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin told a London court on Friday that financing for the potential purchase of a stake in Russia’s Norilsk Nickel from Roman Abramovich was already in place.

The lawyer, Peter Goldsmith also told the court that there could be grounds for damages if a delay in proceedings led to financial repercussions, such as from share price moves, loss of dividends and interest payments on financing.

Rusal, which also owns a stake in Nornickel, is seeking an injunction in the London court to block the deal. (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Alistair Smout; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)

