Industrials
September 17, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia detains two N.Korean vessels after attack - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the TASS news agency cited the FSB security service as saying on Tuesday.

“The crew of a North Korean schooner (more than 45 people) carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship’s inspection team. Three military personnel were injured,” the TASS news agency cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below