MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday lifted an import ban on stone fruit from North Macedonia and Serbia, the Rosselkhoznadzor agriculture watchdog said in a statement.

Moscow imposed the ban in August on some fruit from the two countries after it said it had found the Monilinia fructicola fungus in Serbian peaches and apricots and in batches of fruit from North Macedonia. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman)