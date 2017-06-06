FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Russia sends jet fighter to intercept Norwegian plane over Barents Sea -agencies
June 6, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

Russia sends jet fighter to intercept Norwegian plane over Barents Sea -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia sent a MiG-31 jet fighter on Tuesday to intercept a Norwegian patrol plane flying along Russia's border over the Barents Sea, Russian news agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The ministry said it had identified the Norwegian plane as an anti-submarine P-3 Orion aircraft and said it had switched off its transponder during the flight, the agencies reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, A Russian Su-27 jet fighter intercepted a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber on Russia's border over the Baltic Sea.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

