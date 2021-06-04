Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Russia to set up working group on hydrogen with Germany, France and Australia

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An hydrogen gas pump nozzle is pictured at a Mercedes GLC F-Cell car at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia agreed to set up a working group on hydrogen production with partners from Germany, France and Australia.

Hydrogen has gained traction as the future green fuel of choice, increasingly touted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive heavy industry and transportation.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Chris Reese

