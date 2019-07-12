Russia's Novatek says natural gas output up 15% y/y in Q2

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek said on Friday its second-quarter gas output rose by 15.2% to 18.91 billion cubic metres (bcm) from the year-earlier period.

Production of liquids, such as crude oil and gas condensate, increased by 3.7%, year-on-year, to 3.04 million tonnes.

Sales of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas, reached 18.74 bcm in the second quarter, up 23.7% year-on-year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Potter)