Russia's Novatek says 2018 net income up 4.7 pct to $2.5 bln

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday its net profit in 2018 rose by 4.7 percent to 163.7 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) thanks to the start of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

Excluding the effect of foreign exchange differences, as well as the one-time effect from the disposal of interests in joint ventures, profit jumped by 49 percent to 232.9 billion roubles.

Last-year revenues rose by 42.6 percent to 831.8 billion roubles due to the launch of LNG production at Yamal LNG plant in December 2017.

$1 = 65.6900 roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

