Novatek says over 45 LNG cargoes from U.S. cancelled in June

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - More than 45 cargoes with liquefied natural gas (LNG) have been cancelled from the United States so far in June due to a negative impact from the COVID-19, Mark Gyetvay, Chief Financial Officer of Russia’s Novatek, told an online conference on Thursday.

Gyetvay said in February, 2 LNG cargoes from the United States were cancelled, while in April the number rose to 25 and to over 35 in May.

He also said natural gas prices have been driven down more by warmer weather than the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)