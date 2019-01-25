Russia's Novatek says sees LNG from U.S. as its chief threat- Ifx

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia’s Novatek said on Friday that liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States as its chief threat, Interfax news agency reported.

He said, according to Interfax, that LNG production in the U.S. enjoys cheap financing, while LNG production in Russia has a competitive edge thanks to its low production costs.

Qatar is the world’s biggest LNG producer.

Energy companies are flooding Europe with U.S. natural gas, establishing a foothold in a market dominated by Russia and seen as a key battleground in Washington’s efforts to curb Moscow’s energy influence.