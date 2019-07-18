Russian nuclear power plant switches off units after short-circuit

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - A Russian nuclear power plant northwest of Moscow turned off three of its four generating units on Thursday after a transformer short circuited but radiation levels remained normal, a subsidiary of state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

The incident occurred at the Kalinin nuclear power plant in Russia’s Tver region about 350 kilometres (217 miles) northwest of Moscow, it said.

“The radiation level at the station and surrounding territory remains without change and is in line with normal background levels,” Rosenergoatom said in a statement. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Maria Kiselyova, Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)