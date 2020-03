MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund has risen to 12.2 trillion roubles ($151.35 billion) after the Finance Ministry channelled extra oil and gas revenues from 2019 to it, the ministry said on Thursday.

As of March 1, the NWF held 8.2 trillion roubles, or 7.3% of GDP, according to the ministry. ($1 = 80.6080 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)