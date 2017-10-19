FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Obuv Rossii share offering seen to be priced at 140 rbls per share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 2 days ago

Russia's Obuv Rossii share offering seen to be priced at 140 rbls per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii’s IPO-OBR.MM share offering is expected to be priced at 140 roubles ($2.43) per share, a minimum price of the range set for the company’s initial public offering, a financial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Obuv Rossii, which in Russian stands for ‘Shoes of Russia’, plans to raise up to 7.9 billion roubles ($138 million) in an initial public offering in Moscow to help finance its expansion. . ($1 = 57.5766 roubles) (reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
