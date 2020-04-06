Russia's finance ministry to auction OFZ bonds worth $5.9 billion

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Monday it would auction 450 billion roubles ($5.9 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds maturing in September 2030 when market conditions are favourable.

The ministry last month suspended its weekly auctions of the bonds until the market stabilised. The move was part of the steps taken by the government to soothe domestic markets amid a sharp fall in the rouble.

The ministry said on Monday that the resumption of its weekly OFZ bond auctions would depend on market conditions. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)