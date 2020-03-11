Russian c.bank reports large exodus of OFZ bond investment in February and March

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Investors in Russian government OFZ debt exited the market in droves in February and early March, the central bank said on Wednesday, reporting sales of more than 80 billion roubles ($1 billion), as the coronavirus dampened global risk appetite.

The central bank said local investors had sold 35.6 billion roubles of OFZ treasury bonds at the end of February and another 7.5 billion roubles in early March.

Non-resident investors sold 27.5 billion roubles of OFZ bonds in February and 9.5 billion roubles so far in March, the central bank said.

Russia on Tuesday suspended OFZ bond auctions until the market stabilises.