MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New Stream, the owner of Russian private oil refinery Antipinsky, said on Monday oil flows to the plant would resume shortly and the company was processing payments for supplies with Sberbank.

Earlier, sources told Reuters that Antipinsky had halted processing on Dec. 5 due to lack of crude supplies. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Mark Potter)