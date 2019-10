MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s SOCAR state oil company has become a minority shareholder in SOCAR Energoresource, which controls Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery, it said on Thursday.

SOCAR Energoresource is a joint venture between Russian lender Sberbank and a group of investors. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman)