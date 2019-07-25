SOCAR Energoresource awards Litasco up to 90,000 t diesel from Antipinsky refinery

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - SOCAR Energoresource LLC awarded Litasco in a tender up to 90,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery for loading via the Baltic port of Vysotsk in August, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

SOCAR Energoresource did not comment on the tender winner.

SOCAR Energoresource also asked participants to improve current bids in tenders to sell up to 30,000 tonnes of gasoline AI-80 for delivery in August via the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga and up to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery via Ust-Luga or Vysotsk, sources added.

The second rounds of the tenders for gasoline and naphtha close on July, 26 and July, 29, respectively.

SOCAR Energoresource, a joint venture between Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, and a group of investors, acquired an 80% stake in the Antipinsky refinery last month.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft last Thursday resumed oil supplies to the refinery, which has an annual capacity of 9 million tonnes, after halting them in May amid financial problems that led to the arrival of new owners. (Reported by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)